BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 1540 Lindberg Drive, Slidell, LA.

The three-story, class A facility comprises 118,340 square feet and 920 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is open from 9:30am-6pm seven days a week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours a day.

The project represents the 52nd facility in the Brookwood portfolio, which spans Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.

