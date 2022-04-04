Leading disability solutions and advisory services provider appoints 25-year veteran of absence practice and the disability insurance industry, positioning the company to drive continued growth and innovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), announced today the appointment of Kimberly Mashburn to the role of vice president of market development. Ms. Mashburn's experience extends across absence and disability management, group benefits sales, workforce productivity, wellness and return to work strategies. Her addition to the team will bring a depth of industry knowledge, strategic relationships, and subject matter specialization that will facilitate company growth and continued innovation along the absence continuum.
As the vice president of market development, Ms. Mashburn will be responsible for establishing and implementing our new business development strategies, including developing new market relationships, and expanding existing ones to sustainably grow the company's customer base across its enterprise product and service portfolio. Additionally, she will be responsible for building strong executive-level contacts, bringing more depth to existing relationships and positioning us as a strategic advisor to the group benefits community. This role also serves as a critical "voice of the customer" inside the organization, articulating customers' challenges and priorities, and assisting with product development that meets the market's needs.
In joining the firm, Ms. Mashburn notes, "I am delighted to be joining the Brown & Brown Absence Services Group team! The organization possesses a unique blend of advisory, advocacy and eligibility services that bring true value to the group benefits market. I look forward to playing a role in driving future growth and innovation, together with our carrier partners."
"Kimberly's reputation in the industry proceeds her and we are confident that she will have an immediate and meaningful impact on our business," said Michael Shunney, chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group. "She has a unique and intimate knowledge of our customers' operations, as well as what is required to make them successful. She'll be able to seamlessly match their most pressing needs with our suite of services."
Ms. Mashburn is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She is a registered nurse, as well as a licensed insurance agent in accident, health, life, variable life and variable annuities.
To learn more about Ms. Mashburn and the services of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, visit http://www.bbabsence.com.
About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC
Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.bbabsence.com.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit https://www.bbinsurance.com.
