FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional accounting and advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), has formed a new entity, BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting, LLC, to focus on business valuation and litigation support services. BSSF is partnering with Carli Lehr, CPA, CVA, CSEP, who will be the Director of BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting.
"By partnering with Carli on BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting, we are expanding our capacity to help clients in an area of need that continues to grow," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal. "Since Bruce Brown formed this practice many years ago, it has thrived. I look forward to its continued success under BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting as Carli works closely with Bruce and the team at BSSF."
Carli has over 16 years of experience providing business valuation services to clients, as well as other professional services including assurance, audit, tax planning, tax compliance, business consulting and finance. She is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) through the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning (CSEP).
"I am excited for this partnership with BSSF. The Firm has a history in our region of providing excellent business valuation and litigation support services, and I am looking forward to continuing and growing that tradition while serving our clients," said Carli Lehr, Director of BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting.
Carli resides in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, and is very active in the Central Pennsylvania community. She currently serves as a Finance Committee member and Athletic Association President of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. BSSF has approximately 130 team members across offices in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. In 2021, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category, nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For and named one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. In addition to BSSF Valuation & Litigation Consulting, LLC, BSSF also partnered with James Adams on BSSF Wealth, a Member of Advisory Services Network, LLC. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com
