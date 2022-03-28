#1 Medium-Sized Company to Work for in PA Continues to Grow
FREDERICK, Md., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), hires a new team member in Pennsylvania.
Munahi Alqahtani earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Cedar Crest College in December 2021. In his most recent role, Munahi was an Accountant at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown, PA. Munahi is located in the BSSF office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2021, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category, nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For and named one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.
