FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), hires new Tax, Audit, Marketing and Administrative team members across Pennsylvania and Maryland:
Rebecca M. Dierolf, CPA, joined BSSF as a Tax Supervisor. Becky earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Colorado State University and brings over 10 years' experience in accounting and office management to the BSSF Tax Department. Becky works remotely.
Phuong B. Vy joined the BSSF Property and Casualty Insurance Practice as an Audit Staff Accountant. Phuong earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from the University of North Georgia. Phuong is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
Briana N. Low joined the Firm as Digital Marketing Content Coordinator. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Multidisciplinary Studies – Digital Journalism from Millersville University. Briana is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
Cathleen F. Munday joined the Firm as an Administrative Assistant. Cathy is located in BSSF's Frederick, Maryland, office.
Emily D. Pass joined the Firm as Marketing Assistant. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with a concentration in Graphic Design, from Shippensburg University. Emily is located in BSSF's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services to the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2020, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category. BSSF has also been nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work for and received the When Work Works award for flexible work practices. Find out more at http://www.bssf.com
