VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast. The webcast will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.
During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Joseph Robbins and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Robbins has sat on the Board of Directors of BRP from 2013 until now.
Otherwise, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:
Nominee
Votes
%
Votes
%
Pierre Beaudoin
280,008,753
95.10%
14,418,619
4.90%
Joshua Bekenstein
272,038,054
92.40%
22,389,318
7.60%
José Boisjoli
291,512,122
99.01%
2,915,250
0.99%
Charles Bombardier
292,857,065
99.47%
1,570,307
0.53%
Michael Hanley
285,683,113
97.03%
8,744,259
2.97%
Ernesto M. Hernández
294,124,344
99.90%
303,028
0.10%
Katherine Kountze
294,334,979
99.97%
92,393
0.03%
Louis Laporte
292,860,807
99.47%
1,566,565
0.53%
Estelle Métayer
285,607,168
97.00%
8,820,204
3.00%
Nicholas Nomicos
285,646,812
97.02%
8,780,560
2.98%
Edward Philip
288,318,058
97.93%
6,109,314
2.07%
Barbara Samardzich
292,482,565
99.34%
1,944,807
0.66%
Board Committees
In December 2020, Mr. Charles Bombardier was appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee to replace Mr. Nicholas Nomicos, Mr. Hernández was also appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee and Ms. Kountze was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:
Directors
Audit
Human
Investment
Nominating,
Pierre Beaudoin
Member
Member
Joshua Bekenstein
Member
Member
José Boisjoli (Chair)
Member
Charles Bombardier
Member
Michael Hanley (Lead director)
Chair
Katherine Kountze
Member
Ernesto M. Hernández
Member
Louis Laporte
Member
Estelle Métayer
Member
Nicholas Nomicos
Member
Edward Philip
Chair
Chair
Barbara Samardzich
Member
Chair
Member
To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.
About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built
on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on-and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.
