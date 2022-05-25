Bruce Lehr joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in criminal defense.
MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Bruce Lehr as a member and expert in his field. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.
The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
ABOUT BRUCE LEHR
Mr. Lehr is the founding partner of Lehr, Levi and Mendez, P.A. and has more than 40 years of experience as a criminal defense attorney. Mr. Lehr has handled hundreds of cases in Florida and throughout the United States. He has represented numerous high-profile clients on charges ranging from murder to bank fraud, securities fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, internet sex crimes, mail and wire fraud, mortgage fraud, and tax evasion. He has tried more than 360 jury trials in state and federal courts. Even during the pandemic, he continued to try cases in both the federal and state courts.
Mr. Lehr holds the AV Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, it's highest rating for both ethics and legal ability. Since 2012, Mr. Lehr has continually been selected by his peers for inclusion in "Super Lawyers", a rating service of outstanding lawyers in various practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Mr. Lehr has also been named Florida Trend's "Florida Legal Elite." Florida Trend's Legal Elite recognizes the top tier of attorneys practicing in Florida as chosen by their colleagues. He has received a 10 out of 10 "superb" legal rating on Avvo, a widely used guide in assessing a lawyer's qualifications, and been chosen to serve as a panelist for the Miami-Dade County Bar Association on numerous topics, including prosecutorial misconduct and starting your own practice at the Bridge the Gap Seminar.
From 1979 until 1983, he worked for the Miami-Dade State Attorneys Office. During that period, Mr. Lehr served as the Chief Prosecutor of the Dade County Courts and Senior Trial Attorney in the Narcotics Division. During his tenure in the State Attorney's office, he was appointed to become a member of the Florida Governor's Task Force on Alcohol and Highway Safety. He was also appointed by then Governor Graham to serve on the District XI Ombudsman Committee policing nursing home complaints. Additionally, Mr. Lehr has served as Chairman of the Attorney's Division of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation League Washington Affairs Committee, and a member of its Civil Rights Committee.
