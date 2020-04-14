CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX), a Chicago-based design and digital innovation agency, announced that it has named Bryan Jones as Chief Technology Officer. Jones comes to OX most recently from the Marketing Store, where he served as Global Chief Technology Officer delivering product solutions for McDonalds, Nissan and T-Mobile.
"Bryan is a master at designing digital experiences," says Stratton Cherouny, co-founder of OX. "We're working in an environment where customers are expecting more from brands in terms of delivering a product and a service. Bryan intuitively understands and anticipates that the experience a customer receives will come to define the brands we are representing."
Jones brings more than 20 years of global expertise to OX, with extensive work in platform development, marketing services and executive management. He has experience architecting solutions and implementing global content and commerce systems on platforms such as AEM, Sitecore, Drupal, and Magento, as well as building bespoke solutions on the .NET and LAMP stack frameworks.
"This role at OX will allow me to leverage my knowledge of multi-channel development and emerging technologies to its full capacity," says Jones. "But it's the OX ethos of helping brands define the problem they are trying to solve, then designing an experience that supports the story a brand hopes to tell, that truly will result in groundbreaking work. I'm thrilled to be working with such an intentional and talented group."
Since opening for business, OX has demonstrated continued progress toward its mission of integrating world-class strategy, design and technology to help organizations transform their brand experiences.
"With Jones joining OX, we will be able to strengthen our vision and desire to reach customers at all the right touchpoints, supporting the missions of our clients," says Carlos Manalo. "This is not a one-size-fits-all industry, and Jones brings an unencumbered outlook to each client and project. We are excited for the great experiences the future holds."
About the Office of Experience:
The Office of Experience (OX) helps companies excel at every point of contact with their customers. By integrating strategy, design and technology, we ensure that the brands and experiences of our clients operate as one, uniting expectation and reality to create value. Together, we make thoughtful plans, design critical moments, and bring them to market. In an era where the experience is the brand, OX is built to transform. Learn more at www.officeofexperience.com.
