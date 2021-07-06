HUIZHOU, China, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BSLBATT Lithium forklift Batteries is pleased to announce the opening of its new manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Huizhou, Guangdong. The new building is three times the size of the former company premises. The move is consistent with our growth strategy and is a response to growing market demand for BSLBATT Lithium forklift Batteries. Our ever-growing product line already exceeds 950 batteries for any lift truck make and model.
Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd. (http://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com), a leading manufacturer of industrial lithium batteries for the material handling industry, announced today the opening of the company's new location in Huizhou, Guangdong. One building will now accommodate all in-house manufacturing operations, assembly, logistics, a service center, and company headquarters.
With the growing sales and production volumes, this is an important step to ramp up manufacturing and ensure that BSLBATT Lithium forklift Batteries sticks to the lead time it guarantees to its customers. The new facility will also house manufacturing equipment like laser cutting, press brake, and welding station.
"The company is growing and this move was part of the business plan,' said BSLBATT Lithium President Eric Yi. "What we did not expect was how urgent it became in 2021 to add more manufacturing space and ramp up production volume. We see that the lithium-ion forklift battery market is the fastest growing market, registering revenues of $1,348.5 billion in 2026. Lithium-ion integrates features such as maximum life, productivity and low cost battery maintenance. Lithium-ion forklift batteries have a charging efficiency of more than 98%, drive energy saving and reduce the damaging effects of heating batteries.
Bella Chen: "We are in a technology competition. If you want to be at the forefront, you always have to present new and better batteries. That is exactly what BSLBATT Lithium does. People want to be independent. They want maximum flexibility – privately as well as professionally. Because of this, innovations for mobile, reliable energy are required. BSLBATT Lithium supplies them in the form of high-performance lithium-ion cells for a wide range of applications."
"Our new home is six times the size of our former locations combined and gives us enough room to grow," said BSLBATT Lithium COO Haley Ning. "Having all the elements of our in-house manufacturing process, service center and the company headquarters under one roof will make BSLBATT Lithium forklift Batteries more efficient. Our customers know we are always ready to go the extra mile to make sure our batteries do their job and we are committed to making our batteries more reliable while building them even faster!"
ABOUT BSLBATT LITHIUM
BSLBATT lithium is a manufacturing and trading combo, specializing in Lithium batteries for over 10 years including all brands and models of lift trucks (Class I, II, and III), Ground Support Equipment, aerial lifts, and storage energy more. BSLBATT specialized in manufacturing Li-ion battery for every forklift.
Our production base in Anhui and Huizhou is the first professional Forklift lithium battery factory in China. We mainly produce the Cells and whole Battery Pack, with an annual output power of over 500 million Wh. In total, we have 280 employees, including 20 technicians, 17 QC staff, a strong management team, and major engineers with over 16 years of experience in lithium battery production. We own 36 patents for inventions and utility models and 5 software copyrights.
BSLBATT Lithium is more than just a manufacturer – our partners know us for always going the extra mile to meet the customer's needs and support our dealers. We have helped businesses all across United States, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Poland, Croatia, South Africa, United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand and etc. ) transition from diesel, LPG, and traditional lead-acid batteries to the more technologically advanced, economic, and safe lithium forklift battery. Whether you're a longtime lithium-ion battery user or still considering the switch, BSLBATT Lithium can provide you with a tailored power solution.
