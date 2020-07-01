NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced several key leaders in the U.S., U.K., and Canada have been promoted to principal within the organization.
These promotions demonstrate the company's commitment to recognizing individual accomplishments and rewarding employees who are making significant contributions to both clients and the business. They also reflect Buck's belief that developing and investing in their people who continue to showcase innovation, leadership, and outstanding client service will result in further improved business practices and solutions, and greater outcomes for clients.
In total, nine colleagues were promoted to principal. In the U.S.: Amy Heinze – Career, Christian Schrader – International Consulting, Debra Andrianopoulos – Career, Eileen Cohen – Engagement, and Matthew Davis – Wealth; in the U.K.: Joanne Jones – Retirement Consulting, John Yates – Defined Contribution Consulting, and Terry Argent – Retirement Consulting; and in Canada: Nathalie Duplessis – Business Development. A key theme across all Buck's recently promoted individuals: their continual ability to not only meet but go above and beyond to exceed client expectations.
"At Buck, our greatest asset is our dedicated colleagues," said Jack Freker, CEO of Buck. "We've built a world-class team of professionals by cultivating talent from within our organization, and we're pleased to carry that tradition of excellence into 2020 and beyond. I'm delighted to announce the advancement of another group of leaders who will continue to drive our growth and provide strategic insights to our clients in navigating today's challenges."
Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platform are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.
