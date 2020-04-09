NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented and far reaching economic impact, negatively impacting the retirement savings that many rely upon. To help plan sponsors take action to better position their defined contribution (DC) programs and assist participants in this time of financial distress, Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, will host Defined Contribution plans after the CARES Act – It's not business as usual on Wednesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
Speakers Tom Coughlin, Alan Vorchheimer, and Elizabeth Woodburn from Buck's Wealth practice will discuss the implications of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and address issues beyond the scope of this government action, including how to
- Evaluate and make changes to plan design during the pandemic
- Manage plan investments through a time of unprecedented market volatility
- Keep participants informed during periods of rapid change and uncertainty
You can register for the webinar here.
This webinar is the latest in a series from Buck that looks at the economic and workforce impact of COVID-19. The webinar, Navigating COVID-19 compliance challenges under the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was held on Tuesday and focused on responding to compliance challenges as companies rapidly adjust to new legislation. It is available for replay.
