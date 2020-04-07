WASHINGTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckley LLP announced that Heidi M. Bauer, Kari K. Hall, H. Joshua Kotin, Susanna K. Sedrak, and Moorari K. Shah have been promoted from counsel to partner.
"These five individuals consistently display outstanding legal skills and excellent judgment, and have earned the respect of their peers and clients," said Managing Partner Benjamin B. Klubes. "They are exceptional additions to the partnership, and we look forward to seeing them continue to contribute to the firm."
Bauer (Washington, D.C.) represents mortgage lenders and servicers, banks, consumer finance companies, fintech companies, and private equity firms with regulatory, compliance, licensing, and transactional matters.
Hall (Washington, D.C.) counsels financial services companies on regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters, with a focus on consumer lending and retail banking.
Kotin (Chicago) assists a wide range of financial institutions in navigating federal and state regulatory and enforcement matters, with a particular focus on mortgage origination, mortgage servicing, and compliance with fair lending laws.
Sedrak (Los Angeles) advises financial services industry clients, including banks, mortgage companies, and commercial lenders in federal and state regulatory and compliance matters. She is also a co-founder of Winnow – Buckley's online software application providing financial institutions with tailored inventories of state regulatory requirements.
Shah (Los Angeles) represents banks, fintechs, mortgage and equipment finance companies, auto lenders, and other nonbank financial institutions in transactional, licensing, regulatory compliance, and government enforcement matters.
The firm also notes that Melissa Klimkiewicz has decided to transition to senior counsel due to family commitments. "Melissa has been a valued partner of the firm since 2015 after starting with the firm's predecessor in 2007," said Klubes. "We are delighted to be able to continue working with her in this new capacity."
With offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and London, Buckley LLP offers premier enforcement, litigation, compliance, regulatory, and transactional services to financial services institutions and early stage and leading fintech and technology companies, as well as venture capital and private equity funds, investment companies, and corporate and individual clients throughout the world. "The best at what they do in the country." (Chambers USA)
