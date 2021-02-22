LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Champions, Inc. announces Genena Armstrong and Carrie Johnson join their team as executive coaches and Matt Cummings joins as a leadership coach.
Previously Armstrong served as an Executive, Career and Personal Development Coach with her company, Metamorphosis Coaching LLC. She coached executives, emerging leaders and small business owners from diverse industries. With a specialization focused on Women in Leadership, Armstrong developed and implemented diversity programs designed to increase representation and retention of women and minorities. Simultaneously, she provided executive coaching at Alkami Technology, a cloud-based digital banking technology provider. She coached with their Gold Standard Leadership Program and offered consulting to their CHRO regarding workforce diversity and inclusion and culture training. Also she provided consulting services for Zigatta and Caliber Home Loans.
She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management, Human Resources from Illinois State University. And, in addition to her ACC ICF coaching certification, she is certified SPHR (Senior Professional of Human Resources). Armstrong resides in McKinney, Texas.
Prior to joining Building Champions, Johnson worked in real estate for over 15 years, joining Coldwell Banker Danforth in 2011. She is considered the longest running top producer in the company's history, achieving the President's Elite Award for seven consecutive years with her highest producing year at $44 million in real estate sales. She was an eight-time winner of "Best in Client Satisfaction" rated by Seattle Magazine. Johnson earned #1 in sales production in all of Washington state.
Johnson is ICF certified and also holds a bachelor's degree in Urban Planning from the University of Pennsylvania. She resides in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Cummings previously spent nearly 15 years at Huron Consulting Group. He held a variety of technical roles starting as an associate diagnosing and resolving software issues before transitioning to a lead software engineer managing people and processes. Cummings' ability to coach his team to deliver results earned him more leadership opportunity as he managed a team of 22 engineers within Huron's Enterprise Applications department. During his most recent role at Huron, Cummings sat on the senior IT leadership team, casting vision and developing strategy as a Director of Software Engineering. He recruited, hired and managed global software engineering teams while overseeing an operating expense budget of $36M. Cummings received Huron's Coaching Excellence Award in 2017.
Cummings earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. And he holds several technical and project methodology certifications. He resides outside of Chicago, Illinois.
Building Champions, Inc. is a leading executive coaching firm in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Since its founding in 1996, Building Champions has coached thousands of leaders, managers and business professionals to intentionally build their businesses and lives. It offers a rare combination of experience, clear coaching process and collaboration amongst a diverse coaching staff.
