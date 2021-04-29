SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Builtfirst, the leading online SaaS buying marketplace for startups, today announced that it has acquired Rep.so, its main competitor — creating a category leader.
The acquisition of Rep.so will enable Builtfirst to advance scaling the platform by gaining access to a wider ecosystem of SaaS sellers, startup ecosystem partners, and startup founders, heavily fueling the expansion of deals and discounts available to its users.
Forrester reports an astounding 71% of B2B buyers reach vendor selection after a digital-only journey. 1 They also estimate that $2T of the $13T B2B spend is done so through marketplaces. Builtfirst is creating a marketplace category that will accelerate the online buyer journey by tailoring discounts and making relevant SaaS solutions more discoverable for early stage businesses.
Aaron Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Builtfirst says, "The B2B discovery and purchase process is way behind B2C. By acquiring Rep, we're expediting our efforts to accelerate the B2B buyer journey through a better online experience, and a larger selection of sellers."
Builtfirst is gearing up to become the go-to-channel for startup partnerships. The company emerged from beta earlier this month following four months of product development and go-to-market planning. With 50+ VC firms and a dozen founder communities onboarded and well over 100 on the waitlist, the 200+ SaaS sellers providing discounted offers get access to thousands of founders ready to buy through the platform.
"Managing partnerships with Builtfirst is what the future looks like for tech companies," says Javier Gotschlich, who manages the Hubspot for Startups Program in Silicon Valley, "It is definitely a must-have for accelerators and venture capital firms."
Learn more about the acquisition on the Builtfirst blog: https://www.builtfirst.com/blog/better-together-builtfirst-acquires-rep
