CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caparo Bull Moose, Inc. ("CBM"), a Chesterfield, Missouri based manufacturer, has named Andy Annakin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of its tubular products subsidiary, Bull Moose Tube Company. CBM is owned by the Caparo diversified global industrial interests of British Indian businessman The Right Honourable Lord Swraj Paul, PC.
Commenting on Annakin's appointment Tom Modrowski, President and CEO of Bull Moose Tube Company ("BMT") stated: "We are excited to welcome Andy to our executive team. Andy has the skills to position Bull Moose for long term success by strengthening and building on the talent I have seen in our organization. His ability to forge strong partnerships with customers and suppliers in a dynamic market that is driven by ever-changing needs will be invaluable to Bull Moose and its stakeholders. He is a transformative leader who brings a commitment to commercial excellence with over 30 years of industry experience."
Mr. Annakin commented: "Bull Moose Tube has a proud history and reputation of creating value for its customers. I look forward to working with the Bull Moose team in continuing to create an optimal commercial experience that puts the needs of the customer at the center of all we do. Together we will provide our customers with service excellence and the highest quality products."
Mr. Annakin has held distinctive positions across sales, marketing and purchasing during his 30+ year career. He earned an MBA in Finance and Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from Indiana University.
About Bull Moose Tube
Based in Chesterfield, Missouri the company operates from seven plants – six in the USA (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications for Bull Moose Tube include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com
About Caparo
Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.
Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British industrialist, Rt. Hon.
The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, who remains Chairman. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East.
