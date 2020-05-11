ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time. As part of the Company's effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment at its Annual General Meeting and to protect the well-being of its shareholders, its employees and communities, this year's meeting will be a "virtual-only" meeting and will be conducted exclusively online via live audio webcast that can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BG2020.
Bunge has designed the virtual meeting to offer the same participation opportunities as an in-person meeting. In order to vote their shares or submit questions at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders should enter the control number included in the proxy materials or on the proxy card. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.
As described in proxy materials previously distributed, the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual General Meeting and at any subsequent adjournments or postponements of the meeting was March 26, 2020. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.
All shareholders, whether or not planning to attend the Annual General Meeting, are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.
About Bunge Limited
Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.
Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.