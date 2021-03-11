HUNTINGTON, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bunker 27, a leading provider of licensed, military themed apparel and accessories, announces plans to open four new store locations in 2021, expanding its presence beyond Louisiana and Texas. The new stores are slated for Peterson U.S. Air Force Base (AFB) in Colorado Springs, Colo., Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss., Little Rock AFB in Little Rock, Ark., and Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH. With the most recent opening at Keesler AFB.
"It was amazing to see Bunker 27 achieve a growth rate of 88 percent in 2020, despite the economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic," says veteran and company founder Darren Moore. "By making adjustments to our business model, we have positioned ourselves to begin executing plans to expand, opening additional stores in the first half of this year and providing jobs to nearly a dozen people."
Select merchandise will be featured at all seven Bunker 27 locations, with the complete product line and special promotions available for order online. A new warehouse, which also will be built this year, will increase inventory capacity and facilitate product distribution.
The positive response to Bunker 27 is due in great part to the breadth and quality of its aviation themed merchandise, featuring unique, proprietary designs. New products are added to the product offering monthly, including several special items that will be available in the coming weeks. Bunker 27 has license agreements with Lockheed Martin and with the U.S. Air Force, and as an authorized dealer for Black Rifle Coffee, another veteran-owned business, offers premium fresh roasted coffee and related specialty products at its stores as well.
"I have immense respect for the organizations we represent, and that respect underscores everything we do at Bunker 27," Moore says. "Having more stores on more bases allows us to not only share merchandise that commemorates and preserves American military aviation heritage but also fulfills our mission to honor those who keep us free – past, present and future."
About Bunker 27
Based in Huntington, TX, and founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Darren Moore, Bunker 27 is a licensed retailer of finely crafted aviation themed apparel and accessories. The company's mission is to carry forward appreciation of U.S. servicemen and servicewomen by providing quality gear that provides military supporters a way to show that they honor the sacrifices made by the U.S. military to protect and preserve America's freedoms. http://www.Bunker27.com
Darren Moore, Bunker 27, LLC, +1 (713) 409-8929, darren@bunker27.com
