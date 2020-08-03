MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org and the national off-price retailer Burlington Stores are proud to team up for the fourth consecutive year to help offset the money that teachers spend out of their own pockets each year, to provide much-needed educational materials for their students to learn and succeed. Since the partnership commenced, the campaign has funded supplies for nearly 36,000 teachers, supporting more than 900,000 students in underserved communities across the nation.
Starting today through Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, Burlington is encouraging shoppers to donate $1 or more at check-out at one of their more than 730 stores nationwide to contribute to the cause. All funds donated will provide essential resources, like distance learning supplies and tools to teachers at schools with high-need student populations within Burlington store communities. Donating as little as a $1 at check-out will go a long way in supporting teachers to help students succeed this school year.
Distance learning caused by the pandemic has created added challenges for both teachers and students nationwide. Teachers estimate that 43 percent of students have become disengaged, often due to lack of critical resources like the Internet. As a result, 45 percent of teachers said that their spending has increased since distance learning began, with 70 percent mailing or delivering supplies such as worksheets, pens, pencils and notebooks to students' homes to help keep them eager about learning.*
"During these unique and extremely challenging times, students still need to learn, and teachers still need to teach. We want students to be able to have access to supplies wherever learning will take place this school year," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "We have a long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, and we are excited to once again join them in continuing to support teachers and students in our store communities nationwide."
"This work wouldn't be possible without the amazing support from partners like Burlington," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Their ongoing commitment has made a significant difference for teachers and students nationwide, and only emphasizes, regardless of the unusual times, education continues to be the foundation for success - especially for our underserved communities."
*In June 2020, in response to COVID-19, AdoptAClassroom.org surveyed U.S. educators to find out how much PreK-12 teachers spend on school supplies in the era of distance learning. AdoptAClassroom.org received nearly 4,000 unique, completed surveys from PreK-12 teachers at public, private, and charter schools nationwide. The survey found that during the 2019/2020 school year teachers are spending more than ever before, regardless if they are teaching in the classroom or from their homes. To learn more, visit the 2020 AdoptAClassroom.org survey.
ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 736 stores (which include temporarily closed stores) as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.
ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG
AdoptAClassroom.org is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised more than $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to donate, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.
