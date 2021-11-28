DENVER, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Townsend joins Burnham Law, an elite litigation firm serving all of Colorado, as Strategic Growth Director. Burnham Law created the role specifically for Townsend as a result of his success building and expanding offices for his previous firm. A seasoned lawyer with over a decade of experience working in the Colorado court system, in his new role Townsend will design and implement innovative growth strategies to optimize the firm's ongoing rapid expansion.
"We are excited to welcome James to the team. His experience and expertise will help us grow responsibly and strategically while bringing a higher level thinking and action to our team, our clients, and the community. It is precisely the sort of initiative that sets Burnham Law apart from other firms," said founding partner Todd Burnham.
A seasoned family lawyer, Townsend started his legal career in Colorado in 2007 as a State Public Defender, where he gained extensive trial and litigation experience. Most recently, at Robinson & Henry, he founded and grew their office in Colorado Springs with remarkable speed and agility, leading to his appointment as Director of Operations.
"Having Burnham Law introduce this type of role within their firm shows great vision by their leadership. This is not your typical law firm. This is a group of distinguished professionals who care deeply about their clients, their business, and about expanding in an intelligent way. I am excited to join such a forward thinking team," said Townsend.
Active in the profession and community, Townsend is a past recipient of the Douglas and Elbert County Bar Association's Professional of the Year award and served on the Town Council of Castle Rock.
About Burnham Law: Burnham Law is an award winning Colorado-based litigation firm with offices in Boulder, Denver (Cherry Creek and Greenwood Village), Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. This elite and progressive law practice is one of Colorado's fastest growing firms. To learn more: sarah@burnhamlaw or https://BurnhamLaw.com
Media Contact
maggie, Elite Lawyer Management, 3609090527, maggie@elitelawyermanagement.com
SOURCE Burnham Law