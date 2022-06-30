Burnham Law Opens Westminster Office
WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burnham Law, an elite Litigation firm with 7 offices across Colorado's front range opened a new office in Westminster, Colorado. The ribbon cutting ceremony on June 28th included several partners at the firm as well as members of the Westminster Chamber of Commerce.
Burnham Law CEO Stephanie Randall says, "We saw a need for our legal services in this rapidly growing area. We acted quickly to purchase our own office space on 124th Avenue and we are very excited to be part of the Westminster business community."
About Burnham Law: Burnham Law is an elite litigation firm in Colorado with offices in Boulder, Denver (Cherry Creek & Greenwood Village), Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Westminster and Cheyenne. The distinguished and progressive law practice has received numerous industry accolades over the years.
