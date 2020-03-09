PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction company, has further expanded its operations in the Portland area with the opening of an office in downtown Portland, Oregon, expanding its services in the Pacific Northwest. The new space, in the Power + Light Building at 920 SW Sixth Ave., marks the firm's third expansion in the Pacific Northwest in the past three years. Burns & McDonnell continues to have employee-owners in Vancouver, Washington, where it has established the firm's presence in 2011 and has experienced an average annual growth rate of more than 50%.
"From creating new jobs to delivering critical energy and facility solutions, we're excited to grow in a thriving Portland economy," says Mark Lichtwardt, senior vice president and general manager for the Pacific Northwest and Denver, Colorado, offices. "Our continued growth is a part of our commitment to deliver world-class projects for our clients and create great places for our employee-owners to live and work."
After hiring more than 1,000 employees globally in 2019, Burns & McDonnell opened its new office downtown in the Power + Light Building to address engineering and design-build construction needs across the Pacific Northwest. With the successful execution of more than 500 projects in the region, the firm's Portland area operations have experience designing and constructing the following:
- Airport facility and aviation infrastructure to meet increased passenger demands.
- Commercial buildings within tight budgets and aggressive schedules.
- Mission-critical buildings, including critical power and data center infrastructure.
- Electric power generation for comprehensive, integrated power generation projects.
- Electrical transmission to provide reliable, safe and resilient power to communities.
- Manufacturing and industrial facilities, including life sciences, food and beverage, healthcare, electronics and consumer products.
Backed by an international team of more than 7,600 professionals, Burns & McDonnell has office locations in Portland, Vancouver and Seattle. With its growth, the firm plans to continue hiring engineers, construction specialists and other professionals to support clients like Bonneville Power Administration, PacifiCorp, Portland General Electric and Port of Portland.
Burns & McDonnell ranks among the top 10 design firms in the U.S. and No. 1 in Power, according to Engineering News-Record. Additionally, the firm is among the top five on Building Construction + Design's Giants 300 Report in military sector engineering, airport facilities engineering, engineering/architecture firms and office sector engineering. The firm also ranks among Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and has been recognized as a best place to work by more than 20 other publications across the country.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are designed to build.
