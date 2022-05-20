Mr. Dreyer is a highly regarded trial lawyer and is a nationally respected authority in trial advocacy and litigation management.
MCKINNEY, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burress Injury Law, a personal injury law firm based in McKinney, Texas, with locations in Frisco and Paris, is proud to welcome Attorney Kyle H. Dreyer. Mr. Dreyer's high-level trial experience makes him an invaluable asset to the high-growth Collin County firm.
With more than 35 years of experience trying multi-million-dollar cases, Mr. Dreyer has served as lead trial counsel in virtually every state and has successfully tried many complex cases. His prior trial practice included nationwide representation of a major domestic automotive manufacturer and component part manufacturers. He also served as trial counsel for large corporations in the petroleum, agriculture, and consumer beverage industries, among others.
Mr. Dreyer is a highly regarded trial lawyer and is a nationally respected authority in trial advocacy and litigation management.
With Burress Injury Law, Mr. Dreyer's focus will center around: (1) handling select wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases; (2) scaling the firm's growth; (3) fine-tuning the firm's litigation management systems and processes; and (4) mentoring the firm's younger lawyers.
Having spent years training and teaching legal teams strategy concepts and delivery tactics, Mr. Dreyer has also taught at Baylor Law School for many years. Mr. Dreyer will continue to serve as the Program Coordinator and Adjunct Professor for the school's Executive LL.M Program in Litigation Management while working with Burress Injury Law.
Mr. Dreyer's commitment to personal injury trial law is demonstrated through his engagement with professional associations and the many recognitions he has earned. Mr. Dreyer is a member of the Texas and Oklahoma Bar Associations. He was selected as a Texas Super Lawyer 13 times since 2006 and Best Lawyer in America every year since 2008 (including 2014 "Lawyer of the Year" in personal injury and product liability) until he retired to coordinate the Baylor Law LL.M. in Litigation Management. Mr. Dreyer was a D Magazine Best Lawyer recipient multiple times and was also named an original Leon Jaworski Fellow of Baylor Law's prestigious Practice Court Program, and is rated AV-Preeminent (highest rating) by Martindale-Hubbell.
About Burress Injury Law
Burress Injury Law is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to each client. To achieve this, the firm's attorneys prioritize quality over quantity. Founding attorney Jason K. Burress assists with every case that comes in the door. These strategies have allowed the firm to effectively protect the interests of its clients while also achieving higher settlements and verdicts.
Burress Injury Law represents clients and families who have suffered severe injuries and wrongful death due to incidents involving car wrecks, commercial truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, pedestrian accidents, and drunk driving crashes, among others. Additionally, the firm regularly handles traumatic brain injury cases. Jason K. Burress and his legal team represent clients in cases throughout Texas and across the United States.
To learn more about Burress Injury Law and their legal services, please visit https://www.mytexasfirm.com/ or call 214-726-0016.
