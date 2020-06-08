DENVER, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC: CGLD) announced today that it has reached an agreement to conduct a reverse merger with gold mining operator, Eon Discovery. EON holds the rights to mining claims held by Treasure Canyon Enterprises, Inc. (TCEI) in Plumas County California (https://thediggings.com/owners/1172267).
Based on mutual confidence that this agreement will move forward quickly, both parties agreed that a simple press release today was important in order to address recent inquiries as to the long-term future of the company.
These are the answers to recent inquiries along with other relevant points related to this strategic move:
- This reverse merger will involve a change of leadership and a completely new management infrastructure.
- The agreement provides that No Reverse Split will take place as part of this transaction and that the Company may not perform a reverse split for the next 18 months, thereby, protecting the current shareholders' positions.
- The EON management & operations team currently consists of 9 key individuals with plans to ramp up to well over 100 employees once the operation reaches full mining capacity.
- As of today, OTCMarkets is up to date on the current share structure.
- This move will also involve bringing the company current on OTCMarkets.
All parties involved expect this reverse merger to be completed by June 30, 2020. A new company website for Eon Discovery, Inc. is under construction. In the interim, a link to the appraisal for the 200 acre Treasure Canyon Lode Mines is available for review at https://cgldinfo.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.
Contact Details:
+1 (661) 418-7842
info@buscarcompany.com