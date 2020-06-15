DENVER, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC: CGLD) announced today the primary reasons why the acquisition of Eon Discovery will be beneficial to the company and its shareholders. Although the positives are numerous, below are the key factors relevant to the short and long-term success of the company.
- This project is going to be a massive undertaking and there is a high confidence level that EON has a solid team of officers well suited for their specific roles.
- EON will approach raising operating capital via non-dilutive channels.
- As addressed in the last release, the EON management team has no issue ensuring "no reverse split" for at least 18 months, if ever.
- There are many publicly traded mining companies with market caps in the hundreds of millions of dollars with zero revenue and have maintained that status for multiple years. The EON team is certain, due to previous drilling and exploration completed on site, that they can reopen and begin mining the Ada Drift Tunnel before the end of 2020. Copies of some of the assays have been posted at www.buscarcompany.com.
- EON has a long-term business strategy of acquiring additional mines and already has several on their radar, some with 43-101s already in place.
As of today, this transaction is still expected to close on or before June 30, 2020. The Company will not be changing its name or ticker symbol as part of the transaction with EON. EON will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Buscar.
