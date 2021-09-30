BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Bridge) announced that Larry Fish has been named Chair of its Board of Directors, building upon a relationship that Fish and his family have had with Bridge for more than a decade. A well-known business and community leader, Fish is the former Chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group and helped to grow the institution 30-fold over his 17-year tenure. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the world's largest educational publisher. The Fish Family Foundation has invested more than $40 million in over 100 not-for-profits in the Boston area since 2000.
"I'm enormously proud to join the Bridge Over Troubled Waters family and support the ever-more vital work of the organization," said Fish.
Fish has extensive nonprofit volunteer leadership experience in a variety of sectors including MIT, Brookings Institute, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Rosie's Place and the Dimock Center. He has also led successful capital campaigns at The Women's Lunch Place and Codman Square Health Center.
"Bridge Over Troubled Waters is honored to have Larry Fish as our new Board Chair. His longtime support for vulnerable youth in our community, combined with his strategic management experience driving organizational growth, is just what Bridge needs at this time," said Elisabeth Jackson, CEO of Bridge.
Outgoing Board Chair Gloria Clough will continue to serve on the Bridge Board of Directors.
"We are tremendously grateful for Gloria's long-standing commitment to Bridge and her leadership during her tenure as board chair. We very much look forward to continuing to work with Gloria as a board member," Jackson said.
About Bridge Over Troubled Waters
Bridge Over Troubled Waters, founded in 1970, is the largest agency in Greater Boston providing a full continuum of care to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth. Each year, Bridge serves more than 2,000 youth through a comprehensive range of survival, health, educational, career and housing programs in order to encourage the formation of a healthy, productive and fulfilling adulthood. For more information, visit http://www.BridgeOTW.org
