Next generation sports brand is continuing to expand in the sports, tech and IP space
BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, announced today that award-winning entrepreneur Daymond John will be joining the organization's Board of Directors. Following the appointment of John, the Board will comprise of five members including co-founders Dan Porter and Zack Weiner, Sapphire Sport Partner Michael Spirito, and former Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch Ken Miller.
"It is an honor to join the Overtime Board of Directors at this exciting time in the company's quick ascendence as one of the leading sports brands in the world," said Overtime Board Member Daymond John. "Overtime continues to create disruptive sports IP, merchandise and content for its massive audience and it's exciting to be able to add my expertise as the company grows to new heights."
Best known for his pioneering work as CEO and Founder of global lifestyle brand FUBU, as well as his role as a Shark on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Shark Tank, John will join an esteemed board in helping to shape the future of sports for the next generation of fans who consume sports differently.
"Daymond is an industry leader and entrepreneur with a unique lens that will be invaluable to Overtime as we continue to grow our business in the tech, e-commerce and IP space," said Dan Porter, Overtime's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're honored to welcome Daymond to our Board of Directors as we develop new ways for Overtime to engage with and entertain the next generation of athletes and fans."
Overtime has continued to grow its business with the expansion of its sports IP including professional basketball league Overtime Elite, football league OT7, with additional leagues to launch. Last year, it announced it had raised $80 million in Series C funding led by return investor Sapphire Sport, Black Capital and a diverse syndicate of distinguished leaders in technology, sports, finance and music. Notable investors included Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Drake, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Alexis Ohanian, Jeff Kearl (via Pelion Capital), Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, and more than 25 current and former NBA stars, including Trae Young, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson and Pau Gasol.
Since its founding in 2016, Overtime has become synonymous with sports for a new generation of athletes and fans, with programming that is viewed more than 20 billion times a year and an audience of over 65 million social media followers. The company now has more than 250 employees.
About Overtime
Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just five years, Overtime has built a community of over 65 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including sponsorship, e-commerce, licensing and owned leagues.
Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.
About Daymond John
An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Daymond John has come a long way from taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's house and moving his operation into the basement. John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. Additionally, he is the CEO of his marketing firm, The Shark Group, which works with top brands like Chase, T-Mobile, Shopify, and many others. As a celebrated entrepreneur, Daymond has received over 35 awards throughout his career, including four Webby Awards for his event Black Entrepreneur's Day, AdWeek's 2022 Creator Visionary Awards for Business Advice Creator, and was named #2 on LinkedIn's Top Voices list for US Influencers in 2020. Finally, he is celebrating his 13th season on ABC's four-time Emmy award winning show Shark Tank.
Media Contact
Kayla Kaplan, Overtime, 914-500-3550, kayla@itsovertime.com
SOURCE Overtime