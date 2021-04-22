PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Software, Inc. (BSI), announced the company will participate in PeopleSoft's virtual RECONNECT Envision event on April 26-29. This digital event is four days of education where attendees can learn from the experts, follow tracks, and choose from 100+ sessions covering hot topics like Configuration, User Experience, Selective Adoption, the latest capabilities in PeopleSoft applications, PeopleSoft in the Cloud, PeopleSoft Testing Framework and more. There will be opportunities to connect with other PeopleSoft users, and to meet solution providers like BSI.
BSI will engage with PeopleSoft customers at the RECONNECT Envision show and share the benefits and expertise of ComplianceFactory™ - a payroll tax filing compliance solution that helps optimize performance and efficiency.
"We are pleased to offer the power of ComplianceFactory to PeopleSoft users," said Russell Rindik, BSI Senior Vice President of Operations.
"ComplianceFactory is a cloud-based, technologically advanced suite of SaaS solutions that can help PeopleSoft customers to more easily manage payroll tax processes such as payments, filings, year-end and wage attachment as well as compliance with Federal, State, Local and Territory regulations."
Visit https://questoraclecommunity.org/events/conferences/peoplesoft-reconnect/ to learn more about this event.
About BSI
Business Software, Inc. is a leading provider of the largest array of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax location, tax onboarding, tax calculation, tax deposit, tax filing, W-4, year-end and wage attachment solutions in the cloud. Leveraging over 41 years of experience, BSI is a single-source vendor, offering the most comprehensive and complete solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll management processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.
