Learn More About SafeGuard Privacy at the IAPP Annual Conference in Washington D.C.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy, a SaaS-based compliance platform that allows users to audit and comply with global privacy compliance laws and requirements, today announced that dozens of companies, including BusinessOnline, Cafe Media, Habu, Neustar, a TransUnion company, and Publisher's Clearing House have partnered with the company to audit and ensure compliance across their complex marketing operations. SafeGuard Privacy makes it easy for businesses to assess and get compliant themselves while also ensuring their vendors are compliant — a massive challenge facing most digital advertising and publishing companies. The company will be sponsoring the upcoming International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C. April 12-13 and encourages those attending to meet with its team on site.
Privacy regulations will cover almost 80% of the globe by 2024, up from 10% in 2015, and privacy compliance fines are growing (research by law firm DLA Piper found EU data protection authorities have administered a total of $1.25 billion in fines over EU General Data Protection Regulation violations since Jan. 28, 2021, an increase from $180 million in 2020). Compliance costs are rising (IT Governance estimates that Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 companies alone will spend $1M to $10M each) and there is increased regulatory pressure and complexity.
"The bottom line is, it gets broader, more complicated, more expensive and more unmanageable by the month," said SafeGuard Privacy co-founder and CEO Richy Glassberg. "Businesses need a better, faster, easier, tech-enabled, automated, more cost-effective way to manage their own compliance and their vendors' compliance."
SafeGuard Privacy's platform integrates privacy compliance, workflow management and vendor risk management into its easy-to-use, comprehensive and cost-efficient platform. The end-to-end solution enables its users to speed up their time to compliance by 10x. It also complements an array of other privacy solutions that organizations have integrated into their technology stacks.
"SafeGuard Privacy is proud we have won the business of so many outstanding businesses this year. The organizations who use SafeGuard Privacy have made an admirable commitment to proactive versus reactive compliance, which is better for all stakeholders," said Glassberg.
Sal Tripi, Vice President of Digital Operations and Compliance for Publishers Clearing House (PCH) and Rob Griffin, Senior Vice President, Performance for BusinessOnline recently helped their organizations adopt SafeGuard Privacy. A desire to keep up with legal changes, gain clear sight of compliance across their organizations, mitigate third-party risk, create efficiency and protect their businesses from the massive risks posed by gaps in compliance drove their decisions.
"Before we had SafeGuard Privacy, we spent hundreds of hours over several months researching law, consulting specialists and attempting to understand what peer organizations were doing so we could create a plan and produce a gap analysis. With SafeGuard Privacy, PCH can now immediately assess and ensure our own compliance," said Tripi.
"We utilize the SafeGuard Privacy Vendor Compliance Hub (VCH) to manage the privacy compliance requirements for all of our media, ad-tech, mar-tech and data vendors," said Griffin. "It helps BusinessOnline save a tremendous amount of time and effort by moving from an old-world process of email and spreadsheets to the future with easy-to-understand dashboards and fully viewable assessments and policies in one secure, auditable platform. The law requires us to do technical due diligence in addition to our contractual efforts. The SafeGuard Privacy platform simplifies the patchwork of legislation for us and our vendors. This allows us to be proactive about privacy instead of reactive. It's a huge win for BOL, our clients and our vendors."
CafeMedia manages digital advertising and technology for more than 3,600 of the world's best creators and independent publishers and is ranked as the seventh-largest digital property in the U.S. Faced with the same challenges, chief strategy officer Paul Bannister needed to manage privacy for its vast network of publishers and creators.
Said Bannister, "SafeGuard Privacy enables us to provide comprehensive privacy compliance to every one of our creators and independent publishers. This provides transparency across the media-buying community and demonstrates all publishers, regardless of size, can be privacy-first in this complicated landscape. The ability to quickly and easily assess and demonstrate compliance in every state or country required is a game changer."
Habu, a leading data clean room software provider, and Neustar, a TransUnion company, a leader in the field of responsible identity resolution are two other privacy-by-design focused organizations that have integrated SafeGuard Privacy into their operations.
Matt Kilmartin, founder and CEO of Habu commented, "As we continue to build innovative solutions for our customers and partner with those committed to consumer privacy, we are excited to adopt SafeGuard Privacy as part of Habu's overall offering."
"Neustar, a TransUnion company, enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most," says Steve Silvers, SVP & GM Identity at Neustar, a TransUnion company. "Our partnership with SafeGuard Privacy fosters even greater trust by helping the brands we serve gain the transparency they need to know their data-driven marketing is privacy compliant. SafeGuard Privacy is the gold standard."
During the IAPP's Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C., SafeGuard Privacy's founders, Glassberg and Wayne Matus, and their team will meet with global attendees and provide them with updates on the latest compliance requirements and solutions. To schedule a meeting in advance, please contact jumpstart@safeguardprivacy.com.
