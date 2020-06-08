NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce technology company, today announced its partnership with Bnext, the biggest mobile-first neobank of Spain. Starting today, Bnext users can seamlessly shop and save money with the largest brands including AliExpress, Groupon, and Black Limba, powered by Button's technology. Through this partnership with Button, Bnext achieves a higher engagement with its users by giving them an added incentive to open the app every day to find savings on daily spend—fueling the company's rapid growth in Spain and Mexico, the country through which they have begun their expansion in Latin America.
With Button's technology integrated into Bnext's app, users can now access Bnext's rewards feature to shop and save money on everyday purchases during this time of crisis from established retail partners working with Button in just a few taps. In addition, Bnext users will be able to enjoy a personalized shopping experience—they will receive more cash back in exchange for more purchases as well as upgrade to a premium account to access more lucrative offers.
"As the world faces unforeseen challenges, business models that are predicated on conversions and driving value for all parties—brands, publishers, and most importantly users—will be the models that prevail," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO at Button. "Having driven over $3 billion in mobile spending to date, Button is excited to continue partnering with cutting-edge fintech apps around the world like Bnext to help them open up a new way to make revenue. By launching a commerce strategy for Bnext, Button is enabling Bnext to deliver a more valuable banking experience, drive greater engagement from its users, and tap into a durable revenue stream."
"Bnext is setting a whole new standard of an alternative to traditional banking—by being direct and transparent, we are offering each user a personalized experience that's tailored to their needs and interests," Juan Antonio Rullán, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Bnext. "Through building a commerce program with Button, we are furthering that personalization-centered mission by not only offering our users greater utility in our app, but by also empowering them to save money."
"AliExpress is committed to being a lifestyle platform for consumers worldwide, and partnering with Button and Bnext takes us one step closer towards securing our footprint in Europe," said Wang Mingqiang, General Manager of AliExpress. "By enabling more consumers in the region to be able to discover AliExpress in the Bnext app powered by Button's technology, we're giving them a frictionless journey towards purchasing the products that they love."
"Button has been a valuable addition to Groupon's mobile growth strategy," said Maciej Zbroszczyk, Head of Affiliate Marketing EMEA & Asia-Pacific, Groupon. "Through this Button and Bnext integration, we're able to tap into a new pool of financially-savvy consumers and convert them into loyal customers, fulfilling our mission of helping more people find and discover experiences."
For more information, reach out to Button at usebutton.com/contact.
About Button
Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.
About Bnext
BNEXT (bnext.es) is Spain's first marketplace for financial and insurance products. The startup enables its more than 300k users, using a bank account, to contract the financial products and services best suited to each of their needs. Founded by Guillermo Vicandi and Juan Antonio Rullán in 2017, BNEXT works with an Electronic Money Issuer regulated by the Bank of Spain, thus making it the first fintech to offer a card and an account not linked to a bank.