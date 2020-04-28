WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI, a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of surgical devices for the ophthalmic marketplace, announced today that it has named David Murray as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, David served as Chief Financial Officer of Alcon AG from 2015 until its $30bn spin-off from Novartis Group AG in 2019. He will report to Shervin Korangy, BVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"David has joined BVI during a period of exceptional expansion for the business as we continue to build the fastest growing diversified ophthalmic business in the industry," said Mr. Korangy. "He brings outstanding leadership to our team with an unmatched and unique experience set to help continue to drive the BVI business into the future."
David is a talented finance executive with extensive experience in both the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, in roles across both USA and Europe. He played a key role in restoring Alcon to revenue growth and profitability ahead of its successful spin-off from Novartis, including leading a multi-year transformation of the division with significant investments in expanding its product portfolio and manufacturing capacity, introducing a new ERP system, and standardization of systems and processes. During his 19 years with Novartis, David also served as CFO for its Vaccines & Diagnostics division, as well as several other senior finance leadership roles within the Pharma division. Prior to Novartis, he held senior leadership roles at General Motors, Swiss Bank Corp, and British Petroleum. David holds an MA in Economics & Accounting from Aberdeen University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Accountants.
"I am very pleased and excited to join Shervin and the BVI team," said David. "Having spent the past several years in the ophthalmology sector, I know it is an incredibly exciting space and that BVI is one of the most dynamic players out there. The BVI team's vision for the future of the business is a compelling growth story that I look forward to help shape, while being instrumental in the execution of our strategies alongside the leadership team."
David brings a wealth of experience from his time at the market-share leader Alcon and his appointment bolsters an already formidable period of expansion for BVI. The business has grown from instruments and custom packs to IOLs and surgical equipment. The business has established its presence developing products to treat Cataract, Vitreoretinal, Glaucoma and Refractive patient needs.
