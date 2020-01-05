- BYTON announces first partners, prior to CES 2020, who will be featured on the world`s first 48-inch screen in a production car - Partners include ViacomCBS and Access for in-car theater experience; AccuWeather, offering real time weather updates; Aiquido for voice control of apps; Cloud Car, providing a cloud-based infrastructure; Road.Travel for online trip booking and XPERI for digital HD Radio - BYTON announces BYTON Developers Program, enabling innovators to create applications for the BYTON in-car experience - BYTON will develop stationary energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications based on the M-Byte battery technology