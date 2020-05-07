DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its momentum as an innovative and fast-track tech company, C-Hear today added renowned educational psychologist Dr. Michael V. Nguyen to its prestigious advisory team. With expertise in cross-cultural leadership and organizational development, Dr. Nguyen has partnered with clients around the globe including Canada, Europe, Brazil and China.
At C-Hear, Dr. Nguyen will consult employees and the management team as it accelerates its growth and broadens its revolutionary brand in the high-tech communications community.
"Adding a brilliant mind like Dr. Nguyen is a feather in our cap," said C-Hear founder and CEO, Adena Harmon. "We're delighted he is on board to, among other things, help bring insight to the needs of the public."
Dr. Nguyen is the founder and Chief Catalyst Officer of Inclusive Insights, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consultancy. Additionally, he is faculty in the Department of Applied Psychology at the University of Southern California.
He joins Nikhil Jeevaraj (Special Advisor to the CEO), Dr. Jeff Adelglass and Rhonda Johnson (IT Solutions Architect) on C-Hear's advisory board. The blossoming company also recently named Hollywood media veteran Gina Cavalier as its Vice President of Entertainment Strategy.
"I'm honored to be a part of a foundational company like C-Hear," Dr. Nguyen said. "Together, I am confident we will continue to transform mindsets as well as revolutionize the way consumers and companies alike digest images as information."
Dr. Nguyen's clients have ranged from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, in the fields of human resources, information technology, marketing, legal and finance, and in the industries of entertainment, interactive media, law, higher education and pharmaceuticals.
Prior to starting Inclusive Insights and teaching at USC, he served as a Senior Researcher in the interactive and creative arts industries with developers such as Blizzard and Sierra Entertainment. He worked with premier game developers and publishers on titles including World of Warcraft, Scarface, and Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy. Dr. Nguyen was also an Emory Global Health Institute Scholar that served as a lead researcher and cross-cultural facilitator for government and non-government organizations in Haiti.
ABOUT C-HEAR
A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) use WordPress as their primary framework for the administration of content, C-Hear is developing a WordPress plugin set of widgets and templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.
