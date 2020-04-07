DALLAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolstering its already impressive staff, innovative and fast-track tech company C-Hear today announced the hiring of Hollywood media veteran and former Warner Bros. employee Gina Cavalier. After a career in Los Angeles that included working for and with successful notable companies such as Netflix, Disney, Fox, Universal and HBO, Cavalier brings her talents to C-Hear as Vice President, Entertainment Strategy.
An entrepreneur, writer, illustrator, clothing designer and passionate philanthropist, Cavalier's star-studded resume is highlighted by providing high-tech product and content on more than 300 films and DVD's, most recently, spearheading a project with Post2.0 that saved Netflix a large amount of mixing production time while preserving its state-of-the-art audio quality. She was also instrumental in helping to launch her ex-husband career Dave King the singer and founder of Flogging Molly who is one of the largest touring bands in the world currently.
"I'm thrilled to join a rising star like C-Hear," Cavalier said. "It's so flattering that they approached me to help them further improve the lives of countless people through their unique technology. I can't wait to get started on this exciting opportunity."
After teaching herself to read at age 2 and being diagnosed as "high-functioning," Cavalier embarked on a fascinating journey fueled by her love of visual entertainment and new technology that enhances creative experiences. In a variety of roles, she helped to executed worldwide product for an impressive library of films including Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Blade Runner 2049, Kong Skull Island, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Wedding Crashers. While at Warner Bros. in 2016, Cavalier founded and managed the first-ever technology employee-driven group – Tech@WB – and signed-up more than 1,500 employees in three months.
"We couldn't be happier to add a multitalented woman like Gina to our team," said C-Hear founder and CEO, Adena Harmon. "We're so anxious to see how her experience and vision helps C-Hear broaden its brand into new and exciting arenas."
Cavalier serves on a variety of tech and women's boards. She was most recently the VP of Programming for The Alliance of Women in Media and has several writing projects in development including a feature film, "The Ghost of Manhattan." Cavalier showcases her illustrations on clothing at cavalieroriginals.com. Her charities include The Los Angeles Youth Network and Marley's Mutts Animal Rescue.
Earlier this year, C-Hear Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Dylan Rafaty, was inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame.
ABOUT C-HEAR
A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) use WordPress as their primary framework for the administration of content, C-Hear is developing a WordPress plugin set of widgets and templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.
