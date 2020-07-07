LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTRL USA Founder & CEO C.K. McWhorter was candid in regards to a major component of his early inspiration and success. During McWhorter's late teens to early twenties he'd hit a small patch of rebellion. However it was the access to a rarely mentioned Warren Buffet insight that struck him with the inspiration to make a focused turnaround, which he credits as a pivotal moment to his now enormously growing success. Though rarely noted before Warren Buffett became the world's greatest investor, he went through a very similar period as McWhorter of minor delinquency as a teen. Buffet retold the story, which was published in The Snowball, an authorized biography of his life. Warren Buffett tells Alice Shroeder, the author, that he and a friend had a particular favor for stealing from Sears as teens.
We'd just steal the place blind. We'd steal stuff for which we had no use. We'd steal golf bags and golf clubs. I walked out of the lower level where the sporting goods were, up the stairway to the street, carrying a golf bag and golf clubs, and the clubs were stolen, and so was the bag. I stole hundreds of golf balls.
What's truly remarkable is that, before this story was ever told in his biography, it wasn't ever really public. Buffett could have taken this story to the grave. But he didn't.
He told it, and he told it boldly.
McWhorter commented the following: Although I was privileged in some regards to have what many would consider an extraordinary suburban up bringing I too experienced a patch of rebellion and mistakes. However those mistakes I consider valuable to who I am today. I'd encourage any youth or teen to never forget that we are all human and make mistakes however it is the ability to learn from those mistakes as quickly as possible and constantly polish your character and integrity that determines your life's legacy. I look forward to being a continued example of excellence not perfection like so many legends before me.