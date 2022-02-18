NAPA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. Mondavi & Family, one of the country's most iconic wine names, announces the promotion of Pam Novak to Senior Marketing Director and a participating member of the Executive Leadership Team, overseeing the entire C. Mondavi & Family portfolio. Novak takes the reins following the retirement of Mark Koppen, who served as Vice President of Marketing at C. Mondavi & Family for the past five years.
Pam Novak brings more than twenty-three years of industry experience in her new role, seven of those years have been with the C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the CK Mondavi & Family brand. During this time, Novak led CK Mondavi & Family to four straight years of winning the prestigious and coveted Brand Growth Award from the Beverage Information Group, won the Packaging Award from Beverage Dynamics, and successfully launched both Flat Top Hills and French Blue.
As Senior Marketing Director, CMF's luxury portfolio will fall under Novak's leadership, including Charles Krug, Napa Valley's oldest winery and California's first tasting room.
About C. Mondavi & Family:
C. Mondavi & Family is a St. Helena based wine company founded in 1943 by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi. Owned and operated by co-proprietors, Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, the C. Mondavi & Family portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, French Blue and Flat Top Hills. With the third, fourth, and fifth generations at the helm, the family holds over 1,500 acres of Napa Valley and California vineyards. For more information visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Erland, Colangelo & Partners, (631) 258-0844, merland@colangelopr.com
SOURCE C. Mondavi & Family