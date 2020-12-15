RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News media representatives are invited to attend a virtual online press briefing today at 2 p.m. central time to announce a major telecommunications acquisition by C Spire expected to boost customer satisfaction and meet the growing technology needs of consumers and businesses in the region.
C Spire executives and the leader of the telecommunications firm will discuss details of the acquisition and how it will benefit customers and boost economic growth and technology investment in the region.
Customers of the firm being acquired will continue to experience the dependable, local service provided by employees backed by the resources and expertise of C Spire.
News media outlets who wish to participate in the online virtual press briefing will need to register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2543488565016424716
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. central time
WHERE:
GoToWebinar
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2543488565016424716
WHO:
- Hu Meena, President and CEO, C Spire
VISUALS:
- Logos of both companies
About C Spire
