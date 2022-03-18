NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&