MIAMI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) a subsidiary of sbe Entertainment Group, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning global brands, today announced the launch of its delivery-only restaurant concept, Krispy Rice, available now in Los Angeles with plans to roll out in New York, San Francisco and Miami in the coming months and tracking to open over 75 locations in the next 24 months. From the team that brought you Katsuya, the Krispy Rice concept was built around Katsuya's beloved, signature spicy tuna krispy rice offering high-quality and responsibly sourced sushi.
Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe and majority shareholder of C3 commented, "Now more than ever it's essential to innovate and meet our guests where they need us most. Through the launch of Krispy Rice, we're continuing to build upon our strong brands and commitment to outstanding food and service while setting a precedent for food delivery and the future of dining."
Succeeding sbe's debut of delivery only restaurant concept Sam's Crispy Chicken last month, Krispy Rice is the latest driving component of C3 which will serve as an incubator of limited service culinary brands while introducing the world to a never-before-seen approach to ghost kitchens and mobile delivery. sbe plans to chart new territory in the growing ghost kitchen industry that's disrupting the future of dining, giving consumers the ability to order a meal at the touch of a button by opening over 250 ghost kitchens by 2022. Reinforcing sbe's commitment to this growing field, the global company has coined the term phone to table, cementing its role in the evolving restaurant industry. The concept marks sbe's foray into the food delivery spectrum that's set to become a more than $75 billion business in the next two years. By the end of this year, C3 will operate over 142 ghost kitchens spanning multiple existing and forthcoming brands.
The Krispy Rice menu, conceived by Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and the Katsuya team, has been in development for over five years and centers around the spicy tuna krispy rice dish they have popularized. The menu offers variations of krispy rice from king salmon with yuzu to the plant-based truffle avocado to handrolls like spicy hamachi and wasabi in soy paper alongside maki rolls, nigiri and sashimi – all available a la carte or in three combinations based on your level of hunger.
"The development of the Krispy Rice brand is a true reflection of sbe, from our commitment to the guest and culinary excellence to our passion for continuous innovation," stated Chef Heierling. "We are excited to share this brand with our loyal Katsuya fans and sushi lovers everywhere."
Chef Heierling sources quality, sashimi grade fish and a specially sourced tamamishiki house sushi rice for the Krispy Rice menu. And instead of sugar, which is widely used, Krispy Rice uses the alternative monk fruit sugar to season the sushi rice and sauces. Chef Heierling is also a part of UCLA's Los Angeles Seafood Monitoring Project which works with university researchers and government regulators to reduce sushi fraud and the mislabeling of fish.
The playful, bold packaging design is a result of a collaboration with sbe and award-winning creative marketing agency Digital Kitchen who together created custom carbon-neutral packaging made from recyclable materials. The visually fetching, innovative boxes were thoughtfully designed to maintain the integrity of the food while adding a stylish flair to your table setting.
Utilizing sbe's vast network of restaurants and partner ghost kitchens, Krispy Rice will be delivered to your doorstep quickly, and is currently available in Los Angeles for delivery daily from 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. through Postmates, UberEats, Doordash, GrubHub, and Caviar platforms. For more information, visit www.krispyricebysbe.com and follow along @KrispyRice.
About C3
C3 is being launched as a partnership between sbe; Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations; and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. By combining sbe's ability to build and grow successful, award-winning food and beverage concepts, Simon's extensive real estate footprint and Accor's international hotel base of 5,000 global properties, C3 is enviably positioned to be the leader and pioneer in this space.
About sbe
Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.
