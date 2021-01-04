HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States.  For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

