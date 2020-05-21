BRASILIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA" or "Bank"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS (1Q20):

  • CAIXA's recurring net income was R$3.0 billion in the 1Q20. The return on assets totaled 0.93%, 0.14 p.p. higher than 1Q19.
  • The return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) was 14.4% in 1Q20, an increase of 2.0 pp in relation to 1Q19, due to the stability of the average shareholders' equity associated with the evolution of 20.8% in the recurring net income between those first quarters.
  • R$49,9 billion already paid in Brazil's largest social inclusion program with R$37.1 billion paid to 52.3 million people in 1st distribution, and R$12.8 billion paid to 18.0 million people in 2nd distribution until May 21, 2020.
  • R$1.9 billion paid to more than 2 million workers as Emergency Benefit.
  • 63.0% reduction in the overdraft interest rates in 1Q20 (vs. 1Q19).
  • Credit offering of more than R$154 billion to the economy.
  • 81.9% growth in SBPE real estate credit contracts and 6.5% in FGTS contracting in 1Q20, compared to 1Q19.
  • 30.7% growth in payroll loans in 1Q20, compared to 1Q19.
  • 1Q20 delinquency rate of 3.14%, an increase of 0.68 p.p. compared to 1Q19.
  • The Basel Ratio was 18.7%, reaching 7.7 p.p. above the required minimum of 11.0%. The principal capital ratio totaled 12.6%, while the Tier I index was 12.9%, remaining above the regulatory minimum of 8.0% for the principal capital, and 9.5% for the Tier I capital.
  • The coverage ratio for administrative expenses was 76.1% in 1Q20, an increase of 2.9 p.p. in comparison to the 1Q19. The coverage ratio for personnel expenses reached 119.5%, 3.4 p.p. higher quarter-over-quarter.

1Q20 EARNINGS CALL AND WEBCAST: May 21, 2020, 12:00 p.m. (US EDT), Phone: +1 (412) 317-6346, Code: CAIXA and/or webcast on https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=00f34c84-48d6-4bbf-9242-8371c406c62c

1Q20 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS: 1Q20 earnings release, presentation and full financials already available: http://www.caixa.gov.br/site/english/financial-information/Paginas/default.aspx

Contact: Investor Relations, relacoes.investidores@caixa.gov.br

About Caixa Econômica Federal (www.caixa.gov.br): CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, responsible for 38% of saving deposits in Brazil and 69% of housing loans.

