TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the insurance sector with the return of Peter Reed as managing partner of the firm's Insurance Practice, and a member of the firm's Stamford and New York offices.
"Peter has more than 25 years of experience leading board and C-suite searches across the insurance industry," said Paul Heller, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His depth of expertise, disciplined approach and relentless focus on client service have made him one of the most successful recruiters in this space today, and we are very happy to welcome him back to the Caldwell team."
"Peter's entire career has been devoted exclusively to the insurance industry, having started out as an underwriter" said Glenn Buggy, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "This gives him a unique understanding of the challenges his clients are facing, and the talent required to address and resolve those challenges."
Mr. Reed conducts executive search engagements across the C-suite and boardroom for domestic and global companies, including property & casualty and life insurance carriers, as well as brokers and other industry-related service providers. Peter also brings extensive experience partnering with a variety of private equity firms that have strategic investments across the various sectors of the insurance industry.
An industry veteran, Mr. Reed developed his deep understanding of the industry while with The Chubb Group. Initially, he was a senior excess umbrella underwriter based in New York and later relocated to Chicago as a senior commercial lines underwriter. He began his career as a workers' compensation underwriter with Fireman's Fund.
Mr. Reed rejoins Caldwell from a major international executive search firm, where he led the North American Insurance Practice. Over the course of his executive search career, he has held roles of increasing responsibility in the Insurance and Financial Services practices at several leading executive search firms.
Mr. Reed is a graduate of Hamilton College and remains involved in alumni activities, notably as past president of the Hamilton College Men's Lacrosse Booster Club. He also serves as past chairman and present director of the Avon Old Farms National Council, as well as a board director of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation, Northeast Division.
"Peter has more than demonstrated his leadership capabilities and a real passion for the work he does for his clients," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "He has been an important part of the Caldwell family - he was a big part of the growth of our Insurance Practice and our Stamford office over the course of the last 10 years, and we are beyond pleased to welcome him back to the firm."
