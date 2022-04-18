Former Director of Professional Services, Chad Brymer, was selected as Caliber's new Vice President of Professional Services.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caliber Public Safety, a provider of advanced technology solutions to public safety and forensic sciences, today announced the promotion of Mr. Chad Brymer to Vice President of Professional Services. Chad will have the primary responsibility for the implementation and service delivery of Caliber's products to the public safety and forensic sciences industries.
"Chad has been an instrumental part of our business since 2015 and his leadership is a key part of our success. His tenacity, enthusiasm, and strategic insight make him a great fit for this role. We are honored to promote him to this very important position," said Tammie Wojcieszak, Ph.D., executive vice president of Caliber.
"I am honored to lead the professional services team at Caliber. With our talented professionals, continued growth, and tremendous new opportunities, we are poised and in prime position to deliver Caliber's best in class E911 and Forensic Science solutions to our existing customers and ever-expanding new customer base. I am eager to take on this role and lead our team to new heights," remarked Mr. Brymer.
Mr. Brymer joined Caliber Public Safety in 2015 as Director of Professional Services and has more than 25 years of leadership experience serving public safety customers with advanced technology and software solutions. Mr. Brymer received his B.S. in Geography from the University of Central Arkansas.
Caliber Public Safety, a business unit of Harris Computer Systems, provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, Large Metropolitan, and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves in providing solutions with data sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Many of our company employees come from civil service and Public Safety, which is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees – earning the right to win new business. We are in the business of forever.
