LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing a technology or digital transformation, has appointed John Staines as partner at Calibre One, based in Los Angeles. Staines brings global human resources experience with a body of work focused on talent management, leadership development, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. He will draw upon and leverage Calibre One's proprietary measurement tool, Culture Quotient™ to help his clients achieve alignment between developing an inclusive culture, having a DE&I strategy that is tied to the business strategy, and successfully finding leaders that add to the company culture.
"John's personal and professional desire for driving business results through a culture of belonging really resonated with our own culture at Calibre One," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "In fact, our Culture Quotient initiative – plays directly into his impressive goal of helping employers improve their workplace, by inspiring all employees to be themselves as they come together to drive innovation, new products, a more focused go-to-market strategy, and improved profitability."
A global human resources and talent acquisition leader with over 30 years' experience recruiting and optimizing leadership teams around the world, Staines has advised clients from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies in such industries as consumer, healthcare, technology, supply chain and more. Before joining Calibre One, Staines worked as a managing partner at ZRG Partners in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he had senior roles with PepsiCo, Mattel, The Gap, and Cigna. He was founder and CEO of Global HR Solutions, a global consulting firm, providing dynamic and strategic HR solutions to companies such as Owens Corning, British Petroleum, Hyatt Hotels, Amway and more, again with emphasis on developing inclusive leadership teams to maximize business growth and profitability.
"My true passion is working with leaders to help them structure and build exemplary teams poised to achieve outstanding business results," said Staines. "And I will always emphasize the fundamental importance on developing a culture of belonging, while hiring authentic leaders to inspire employees throughout a business."
Staines has served on several non-profit boards such as the American Diabetes Association of South Florida; the board of trustees of Renbrook School in West Hartford, CT; and was vice chair of AYSO, Region 1258 in Las Vegas. He also taught "Strategic Management in Healthcare," an MBA course at Northeastern University.
Staines holds a Bachelor of Science in economics with honors from University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned an MBA in marketing and international business from the University of Michigan.
Born in Peru, Staines is fluent in Spanish and lives in Los Angeles. He is an avid golfer, hiker, soccer aficionado and wine collector.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view to the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.
