LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COOKIES, the leading international lifestyle and cannabis brand, is pleased to announce the launch of a new cannabis brand, "COLLINS AVE," in partnership with rap legend, Rick Ross. A natural intersection of culture, music and cannabis, the COLLINS AVE brand includes 3 specially curated strains featuring flavor profiles inspired by Ross' own identity.
Berner and Ross have taken a hands-on approach to this new brand, with strains named, "Collins Ave," "Pink Rozay" and "Lemon Pepper." These in-demand genetics are representative of Ross' connection to Miami and will feature unique illustrations inspired by each flavor profile. The Cookies assortment includes Indica ("Collins Ave") and Hybrid ("Pink Rozay") varieties, while Lemonnade will exclusively feature "Lemon Pepper" on its award-winning Sativa menu.
"When it comes to branding and building something long term, Ross gets it," said Berner. "We have a very similar work ethic and both have spread our wings outside of the music business and what I like most about this partnership is it all happened 100% naturally. Ross and I met back in the early 2000's at my dispensary in San Francisco. I never tried to force a music collaboration or anything. When we linked back up recently, everything fell right into place and we are both looking to kill it. Expect a crazy menu on Collins Ave side with a group project to smoke and ride to."
"I want to be a force within the cannabis industry and bring a superior quality product to the masses, particularly my people in the South," said Ross. "I'm honored to be in partnership with Berner and Cookies, who, in my opinion, are the best in the business. I love the product and truly stand behind it. Watch what we do!"
The COLLINS AVE strains -- Collins Ave, the brand's namesake, Pink Rozay and Lemon Pepper --are available at Cookies Maywood, 805 (Lompoc), Merced, Modesto, Oakland, Berner's on Haight and Detroit, soon-to-open Cookies retail location at One Log and La Mesa and Lemonnade retail locations in Portland. Also, you can find COLLINS AVE through Cookies' exclusive partners in Illinois (Illinois Supply and Provisions), Michigan (Gage Cannabis), Oregon (Pistil Point, Slang Worldwide), and Washington (Hash Agency).
About Cookies
Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.
Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience.
About Rick Ross
Music only opened the doorway…
By reinvesting in himself, his business, and the community around him, Rick Ross presides over one of the most formidable empires in the world, spanning 27 restaurants, product partnerships and collaborations, and tens of millions of dollars in real estate. As of 2020, his portfolio impressively comprises 26 Wingstop locations, the Checkers restaurant he grew up frequenting, Luc Belaire, Belaire Rosé, Bumbu Rum, RICH by Rick Ross, Chief Stix, Gate City Athletics, and, of course, Maybach Music Group—the label he founded and home to multiplatinum superstars Meek Mill and Wale. Entrepreneur proclaimed him "the biggest name in the rapper-franchisee game," and Forbes included him on its coveted annual "Cash Kings" list multiple times. Mr. Ross is a seven-time Grammy nominated recording artist and a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir Hurricanes.
About Lemonnade
Voted the #1 sativa menu in the world, the team of industry legends behind Lemonnade are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products—the result of meticulous genetics and expert breeding.
The sister brand to Cookies, Lemonnade is the highest form of the grower's art. A sativa focused family of strains and products created for those in search of an upbeat and euphoric experience. Offering over 15 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, greenhouse and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, extracts and vape carts, Lemonnade was founded in 2015 by Berner and Brett Wilson (aka Growing Passion).