GRAYSLAKE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, California Energy & Power (CE&P), a U.S. VAWT wind turbine company, announced it has secured its first commercial purchase orders from the Hansei Corporation, an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company in the Philippines. Initial turbines will be deployed in strategic locations in the Philippines, with plans to deploy CE&P CALI Vertical-Axis-Wind-Turbines (VAWTs) along a newly built expressway project to provide electricity for lighting systems, signaling/protection, and electronic vehicle charging stations. "Through our collaborative partnership with Hansei, there are planned deployments to power entire villages, government units, and electricity supply for commercial uses," noted Joe DiBartolo, President and Chairman of California Energy & Power. The deployment of VAWTs for industrial power applications defined as greater than 36 kW denotes a significant new market segment for wind energy.
CE&P's CALI series modular turbines provide a clean energy industrial power solution and low-cost operation in the widest range of wind conditions in the industry. In this deployment, CE&P has worked closely with Hansei Corporation to supplement the wind generation portion with solar power to maximize energy output in the smallest possible footprint.
The new developing industrial power markets for CALI series VAWTs provides the renewable energy market:
- An ideal solution for urban, rural, remote island, eco-sensitive and hurricane-prone environments
- A renewable energy generation solution in locations that cannot deploy Traditional Horizontal-Axis-Wind-Turbines (HAWT's) due to height, space, environmental, and other constraints
- A wind generation solution that is wildlife and birds safe
- A sleek and compact design that is less intrusive to the surrounding community
- Low operational noise levels < 60 dB
- A low acquisition, operating, and maintenance cost with a ground-level maintenance design
- Crane-less installation making the deployment ideal for remote microgrid high wind resource locations.
California Energy & Power CALI VAWTs turbines provide a unique solution for the wind industry that overcomes many of the challenges faced by traditional turbines. The CE&P turbine is adaptable to a wide variety of wind environments due to its revolutionary design. VAWTs can now provide a plug-n-play green energy solution for customers that need industrial grade power for their remote and campus/institutional micro-grids.
"We are fully committed to our partnership with Hansei Corporation to deliver our CE&P product line. Our turbines are designed with fewer components, translating into a dramatic reduction in Operating & Maintenance costs per kWh, the autonomy of ownership, and increased profits for our customers." Along with Hansei Corporation, we will now deliver viable renewable energy generation to locations in the Philippines and S.E. Asia with limited, higher cost diesel generation in place or no access to electricity. Shipments to begin in 2021", said President/Chairman of California Energy & Power, Joe DiBartolo.
Hansei Corporation has been committed to delivering innovation in the field of renewable electric power generation, transmission, and distribution systems in the Philippines for over 31 years. Rudy Nuyda, President of Hansei Corporation, stated, "The partnership with CE&P provides a strong technology foundation to overcome the challenges of green energy solutions for continued economic growth and development in the communities and customers. We intend to bring clean, efficient, reliable wind energy in the communities we serve and have selected CE&P for its ability to help us deliver on that commitment."
ABOUT HANSEI CORPORATION
Hansei Corporation, established in 1989, has played an important role with a beneficial contribution to the Philippine Economic Development. As a highly reputable General Trading and EPC (Engineering Procurement Contractor) company, Hansei has successfully and satisfactorily completed numerous projects and services relative to the fields of Electric Power Generation, Transmission Lines, Substations, Distribution Systems, Industrial Plants, and Infrastructure development projects. For more information about Hansei Corporation, visit the Company's website https://hanseicorp.ph
ABOUT CALIFORNIA ENERGY & POWER (CE&P)
CE&P has put forth our focused efforts over the past years to design, engineer, validate, and complete product development on the quietest, most efficient, and visually superior vertical axis wind turbines soon to deploy to countries all over the world.
If you are interested to learn more about our solution or partnership opportunities, please contact us. CE&P looks forward to playing a prominent role in delivering renewable energy solutions to remote rural and urban locations worldwide. For more information on CE&P, visit the Company's website http://www.cal-epower.com
For more information:
Visit CE&P's website or call 760-507-1273.
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/californi.energy.power/ or on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/california-energy-&-power/about/
Media Contact
Joe DiBartolo, California Energy & Power, +1 (847) 514-8724, jdibartolo@g3wind.com
SOURCE California Energy & Power