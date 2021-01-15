- Existing, single-family home sales totaled 509,750 in December on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 0.2 percent from November and up 28 percent from December 2019. - December's statewide median home price was $717,930, up 2.7 percent from November and up 16.8 percent from December 2019. - For 2020 as a whole, sales of existing statewide homes were up 3.5 percent from last year.