- Existing, single-family home sales totaled 489,590 in September on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 5.2 percent from August and up 21.2 percent from September 2019. - September's statewide median home price was $712,430 up 0.8 percent from August and up 17.6 percent from September 2019. - Year-to-date statewide home sales were down 3.7 percent in September.