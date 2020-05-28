COSTA MESA, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three months after announcing his arrival as chancellor, California Southern University has appointed Glenn Roquemore, Ph.D., to university president. The 28-year veteran of higher education and Irvine, Calif., resident served as president of Irvine Valley College (IVC) from 2002 to 2019 and will now lead CalSouthern's day-to-day operations including the creation of strategic partnerships with public, private and nonprofit institutions in Southern California and beyond.
Roquemore's ascension to the top position at the 42-year-old, 100% online university was announced today by J. Ramon Villanueva, chairman of the CalSouthern board of directors. He replaces Gwen Finestone, Ph.D., who has served as university president since 2018.
Roquemore will continue to work with senior university leadership to ensure academic program quality and effectiveness; a culture of compliance; full resource utilization in accordance with federal, state and local regulations; and university and sponsoring agency policies, procedures and accreditation requirements.
He will also assist deans, academic and institutional officers from CalSouthern's five schools in academic policy, planning and business affairs; faculty, student and staff affairs; legislative policy; institutional research; capital planning; and university and community relations and development.
"It's rare that a senior leader fits so seamlessly into an organization with more than four decades of tradition and culture, and this is especially true at a university like CalSouthern with a healthy diversity of academic programs, opinions, research and teaching styles," said Villanueva. "However, within weeks of Dr. Roquemore's arrival in January 2020, and amid the unprecedented circumstances of the past several months, it became clear that his true calling is to lead as a university president – and his lifetime of experience and contributions can best be realized if he assumes the top position."
Dr. Roquemore will now direct all elements of a university-wide renaissance designed to take California Southern University to the next academic and enrollment level. The first piece of that plan was completed earlier this year with the soft launch of a comprehensive new website that provides learners, alumni and the extended university community with a best-in-class online portal to CalSouthern's schools of Behavioral Science, Business and Management, Criminology and Criminal Science, Education, and Nursing.
A public launch of the new site at www.calsouthern.edu will take place later this year. Also part of the plan are brand- and school-development initiatives, and paid and earned media programs designed to highlight CalSouthern's world-class faculty and alumni situated around the world.
"Dr. Roquemore combines a grounding in all facets of educational leadership from his time at Irvine Valley College, one of the region's most respected community colleges, with an impressive record as a faculty member at some of the most diverse University of California and California State University campuses," Villanueva said.
A pioneer in distance learning, CalSouthern has produced thousands of advanced-degree graduates since its founding in 1978. The regionally accredited university was one of the first to apply an outcomes-based, active self-learning approach that combines 100% online programs and monthly class-starts with a personal touch highlighted by one-to-one mentoring.
"I'm honored to take an even larger role implementing the California Southern University mission to reach more enterprising adults who need an undergraduate or graduate degree but have been held back by finances, geographic isolation, job and family concerns," Roquemore said. "CalSouthern has a special purpose – and I'm delighted to be able to lead the team that is making good on that promise."
As president of IVC, Roquemore ensured the institutional and fiscal health of the college through shrewd resource allocation, personnel management and budget strategy – with a continual focus on student recruitment, retention and completion. He balanced the IVC budget for each of the 18 years he served in the college's top role.
Roquemore's lifelong commitment to education has included positions at the University of California, Irvine; University of California, Riverside; California State University, Northridge; California State University, Fresno; and other institutions.
Roquemore is married and lives with his wife and son in Irvine.
