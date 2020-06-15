SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan Financial Planning, a fee-only independent personal financial planning and investment management firm with offices throughout the Bay Area, has announced its latest expansion with the addition of a financial advisory office in San Francisco, CA.
"We see this as an incredible opportunity to provide our special fee-only advice to not just those in San Francisco, but also those throughout the peninsula in communities like San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto, South San Francisco, Daly City, along with Oakland and Berkeley in the East Bay," said Callahan Financial Planning's Vice President of Financial Planning, Reuben Brauer, CFP®.
Callahan Financial Planning, founded in 2010, has recently been growing significantly throughout the Bay Area, with the San Francisco opening representing the third office in the region. This follows a recent office opening in Denver, CO as the firm expands westward to have offices closer to where client growth has been. The firm now manages $175 million and serves hundreds of families with personal financial planning and investment advice.
A key offering of the firm is its integrated tax planning and preparation, investment planning and management, and retirement advice all within one team, which includes four Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professionals, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder, a Registered Life Planner (RLP), an IRS Enrolled Agent, along with other supporting staff.
"Each employer compensates their staff differently, and our advice relating to stock grants and options, 401(k)s, IRAs, and other retirement plans, and integrating the intersection of taxation and investment decision-making within one team is more valuable than ever. We think employees of firms like Chevron, Gap, United, Kaiser Permanente, PG&E, Oracle, and Wells Fargo, for example, really appreciate having a financial planner they trust help them with all of their financial decisions ahead right now." said William Callahan, RLP, CFA, CFP® founder and CEO of Callahan Financial Planning Company.
Callahan Financial Planning provides "fee-only" financial advice, which ensures clients always receive advice in their best interest and avoid sales people or commissions. The most common services sought by clients is holistic retirement planning and preparation, which often includes consideration around income tax planning and preparation to ensure the lowest tax rate possible is being paid, especially when stock grants, deferred compensation, or stock options and capital gains exist.
Additionally, clients often seek to ensure the risk in the portfolio is appropriate for their age and situation, and want to ensure their estate documents (e.g., last will, power of attorney, revocable and irrevocable trusts, advance healthcare directives) reflect their current wishes, and address any other situational risks that might exist.
Callahan Financial Planning Company is federally registered as an investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with offices in San Francisco, San Rafael, and Mill Valley in California, Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska, and Centennial/Denver in Colorado. Financial advice from the firm is always fee-only, and in a fiduciary capacity, which ensures conflicts of interest are avoided or minimized when providing financial advice to consumers.
Callahan Financial Planning Company