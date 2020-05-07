- First quarter 2020 net sales of $442 million compared to $516 million in the first quarter of 2019. - First quarter 2020 fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30 compared to $0.50 in the first quarter of 2019. - Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $29 million compared to $49 million for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 EBITDAS was $58 million compared to $79 million in the first quarter of 2019. - Completed issuance of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, raising net proceeds of approximately $250 million after certain transaction costs.